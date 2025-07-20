Miguel Vargas News: Homers, drives in three

Vargas went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win against Pittsburgh.

Vargas got the scoring started early with his three-run shot in the first inning. He snapped a 26-game homerless drought and is up to 11 long balls this season. Vargas also hit his 25th double of the year and finished the three-game series against the Pirates with four extra-base hits. He's slashing .222/.301/.398 with 38 extra-base hits and 49 runs scored through 395 plate appearances.