Mike Trout Injury: Increasing baseball activities

Trout (knee) said Saturday that he has been swinging a bat and is aiming to progress to running drills during the Angels' series against the Padres next week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout landed on the 10-day injured list May 2 due to a left knee contusion, but the veteran outfielder relayed that the pain that caused his placement on the IL has gone away, per Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. Trout is now dealing with lingering soreness, and a progression to running drills should provide the Angels a better idea of his recovery timeline. Trout was slashing .179/.264/.462 with two stolen bases, nine home runs and 18 RBI in 121 plate appearances before his injury.