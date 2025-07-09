The MLB All-Star Game is set for July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta and rosters have been announced. That's the only big-league baseball during a four-day span so all eyes and MLB betting wagers will be focused on the Midsummer Classic.

But what happens afterward? Specifically, how do stars fare after they are named All-Star Game Most Valuable Player? RotoWire.com set out to discover trends around this topic.

How Hitters Fare After Being MLB All-Star Game MVP

Situation Number Of Players Pct. Improved batting average 5 of 21 23.8% Improved OPS 6 of 21 28.6%

RotoWire keeps you tuned in on MLB fantasy knowledge plus baseball trends.

Here is a deeper breakdown, with comparisons of first half to second half for batting average and OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) for each player who was voted the All-Star Game MVP since 2000. There was no MVP named in the 2002 game, and the 2020 game was canceled.

Year, Player, Team, Batting Average before/after; OPS before/after

What sports betting trends can we infer from these numbers?

All-Star Game rosters contain a mix: Established stars who are voted in by fans, plus players who had a great first half that are included by ASG managers on merit because of their performance over the first few months. And the rule that each team must be represented by at least one player means that some surprising names appear in the Midsummer Classic.

Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is an MLB odds outlier on our list. He was the lone Colorado player named to the NL All-Star team in 2023. In his 11-year career, the journeyman has only made that one ASG appearance, but his pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning was the key moment in the NL's 3-2 victory. He was the game MVP, but there was no reason to expect his numbers to rise in the second half of the season.

However, the general trend is for performances to fall off. Only five out of 21 hitters since 2000 improved their batting averages after winning MVP in the Midsummer Classic. At MLB betting apps, that 23.8% probability would translate to +320 odds.

Luminaries such as Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Angels star Mike Trout and former Orioles standout Miguel Tejada have also seen their performance fall off quite a bit in the two-plus months after they were named All-Star Game MVPs.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Detroit Tigers are the favorites to win the American League pennant at +260 odds, while the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain the National League favorite at +125 odds.

How Pitchers Fare After Being MLB All-Star Game MVP

Situation Number Of Players Pct. Improved ERA 1 of 2 50.0% Improved Win Pct. 1 of 2 50.0%

Year, Player, Team, ERA before/after; Win Pct. before/after

2019 Shane Bieber, Indians, 3.45/3.09, .727/.583

2013 Mariano Rivera, Yankees, 1.83/2.43, .333/1.000

So how about pitchers? Folks using MLB promo codes to sign up with operators might want to know.

But there is little data to rely on here because only two hurlers have been named All-Star Game MVPs since 2000. And it could be argued that Mariano Rivera's honor in 2013 was more of a lifetime achievement award in his final season on the Yankee reliever's way to the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2019, Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber saw his ERA improve but his winning percentage decline after his ASG MVP performance.

With such limited sample size, don't take too much stock in this pitching data at sports betting apps as you contemplate futures wagers after the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.