Miles Mikolas News: Coughs up five runs in loss

Mikolas (5-7) suffered the loss Sunday at Arizona, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over four innings with three strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander was the victim of two Eugenio Suarez homers, a three-run blast in the first and a solo shot in the third, as he conceded five or more runs for the third time in his last four outings. Mikolas has been in a tailspin over his last nine starts, going 1-5 with a 7.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB across 45.2 frames while yielding 14 long balls. Through 97 total innings, he's pitched to a 5.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 69:23 K:BB, making him unviable in virtually all fantasy leagues. He's currently slated to draw his next start against the Padres at home next weekend.