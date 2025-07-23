Mitch Keller News: Extends undefeated streak

Keller (4-10) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings in an 8-5 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

It wasn't the right-hander's sharpest outing, but Keller delivered his fourth straight quality start and 15th of the season on 89 pitches (59 strikes). After getting very little run support early in the year, he's now gone five straight starts without taking a loss, going 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 31 innings during that stretch -- and boosting his trade value significantly, should Pittsburgh decide to move him by the deadline. Keller will look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.