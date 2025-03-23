Mookie Betts Injury: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
Betts has been scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The reason for Betts' removal from the lineup was not immediately available, but this is presumably related to the illness that forced an early return home from the Japan trip and caused him to lose roughly 15 pounds. Betts' status for the Dodgers' final two exhibition games is uncertain.
