Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts Injury: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Betts has been scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The reason for Betts' removal from the lineup was not immediately available, but this is presumably related to the illness that forced an early return home from the Japan trip and caused him to lose roughly 15 pounds. Betts' status for the Dodgers' final two exhibition games is uncertain.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now