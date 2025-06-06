Dodger Stadium is one of the most iconic parks in Major League Baseball. It particularly stands out along the West Coast, where teams such as the Giants, Mariners and Padres all play in relatively modern stadiums. In contrast, Dodgers Stadium offers a historic stadium for those looking to catch a game in the region. Of course, the team is also a major draw for fans and MLB betting appeal. Stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts help to make this one of the best places to catch a game. With that in mind, we created a heat map of the seating sections that shows where fans are most likely to catch a home run ball, based on Statcast Data collected between 2020 and 2024.

Whether you're a diehard Dodgers fan or visiting Chavez Ravine on a ballpark tour, this breakdown reveals the top home run hotspots. With more than 980 homers analyzed, the map gives readers a visual guide to the best places to bring a glove and watch for a souvenir launched by or against the World Series odds favorites in 2025.

Bullpen Seats: A Unique Home Run Experience

The Dodgers' and visitors' bullpens are located in the outfield toward the left and right field lines, respectively. There are only a few sections in fair territory on each side, limiting the overall number of home run balls that land in this area. The home bullpen is in left field, with the corresponding seats located in sections 51 and 53 on the field level. The visitors' bullpen is in right field, with corresponding sections of 50 and 52. While these are among the least frequent landing spots for a home run ball (10.4% for the Dodgers' bullpen, 11.7% for visitors), they are still situated in spots where balls pulled down the line will land and must travel only around 330 feet to clear the fence. As we'll cover, pricing is relatively flat across all standard outfield seats, with the bullpen sections checking in around $125. There are no legal sports betting sites in California but bettors anywhere can often catch a Dodgers game on TV.

Center Field Batter's Eye

Straightaway center field doesn't include any seats, but it was renovated around 2020 to create a more interactive space for fans. That area is just above the batter's eye and includes a playground area for kids, memorabilia displays and other historic touches related to the franchise. This isn't likely to be a section where most fans will buy tickets (this is a standing room only area) but it is a spot fans can venture to during a game and hope that a power hitter gets ahold of a ball to launch it well over the 395 feet required to clear the fence in straightaway center field. Overall, this section accounted for 12.4% of home run balls in our sample, though it's unlikely that all of these could have been caught by fans attending the game. While it's a great place for fans to visit during the game, this isn't the best spot for a home run ball.

Outfield Box Seats

The Outfield Box Seats consist of a few different seating options. The first are the relatively exclusive "Field Party Boxes," just above the bullpen sections of 52 and 53. These boxes include only 30 seats per game and are unsurprisingly sold out for the 2025 campaign. However, they also include the upper level sections 165 and 167 in left field as well as 166 and 168 in right field. These seats require deeper home runs relative to the bullpen section seats, but it's still a realistic landing spot because they are in the shortest area of the field. Prices for these seats are also comparable to the bullpen seats, offering only a few dollars of savings. For home-run ball hunters, the lower-level bullpen seats are probably still the best choice based on our data.

Outfield Pavilion Seats

The outfield Pavilion Seats are by far the best choice to catch a home run ball at Dodger Stadium. They cover the vast majority of left and right field, consisting of eight sections on each side. These sections are also in the power alleys spanning from the heart of left and right field to right and left center fields. Given all of those factors, it's no surprise that nearly half of all home run balls land in these sections. In addition to the odds being in your favor based on volume and frequency, these are also the cheapest seats for possible home run landing spots. Tickets range from roughly $116 to $118.

Conclusion

Unlike some of the other most popular parks in the league, Dodger Stadium features relatively flat pricing for its tickets in the outfield. There isn't much "value hunting" to be had as a result, leading to the straightforward conclusion that the Outfield Pavilion seats are by far the best place to sit in hopes of catching a home run ball. RotoWire gives readers top sportsbook promos for new users, plus MLB analysis and fantasy tips.