Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 22: Expert Picks & Insights

Tuesday brings another packed slate across baseball. One of the highlight matchups will be when Logan Gilbert and the Mariners host Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers. Let's sift through the bevy of betting options that are available and highlight three player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 54-32 (+10.14 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets July 22

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Betting Picks

Willy Adames over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Adames has disappointed in his first season with the Giants, recording a .176 ISO and a .313 wOBA. Oddly, his 13.6% barrel rate and 45.3% hard-hit rate are both higher than his marks from last season. His strikeout rate and walk rate also remain largely in line with his marks from last season. The biggest problem has been his performance at home, where he has a .293 wOBA and a .146 ISO. On the road, he has a .330 wOBA and a .201 ISO.

Adames torched the Braves in Atlanta on Monday, going 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Over his last 16 games, Adames is 20-for-60 (.333) with six home runs, five doubles, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored. This is a great opportunity for him to stay hot with the Braves starting Davis Daniel, who has a 4.68 xFIP and 1.38 WHIP over 47.2 career innings in the majors.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Betting Picks

Eduardo Rodriguez over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Victor Caratini over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Rodriguez was hit hard in his last start, allowing four runs and two home runs over four innings against the Padres. In just 80.1 innings this season, he has given up 16 home runs. That, combined with his bloated 1.67 WHIP, has left him with a 5.94 ERA and a 4.44 xERA.

Things won't get any easier for Rodriguez when he faces the Astros, who scored six runs in their win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. The Astros have the seventh-highest road OPS in baseball, as well as the second-highest OPS versus left-handed pitchers. Rodriguez allowing at least three earned runs comes with plus odds, making it well worth the risk.

Looking for further exploit this matchup against Rodriguez brings us to Caratini, who is 21-for-57 (.368) with four home runs, 17 RBI and eight runs scored over his last 14 games. He also has two splits working in his favor for this matchup. He has a .807 OPS on the road, compared to a .720 OPS at home. Right-handed pitchers have held him to a .719 OPS, but he has a 1.079 OPS versus lefties. Given Rodriguez's struggles, Caratini could prove to be a difficult out for him.

