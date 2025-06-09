Nacho Alvarez Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Atlanta sent Alvarez (wrist) to its rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

It's been a long recovery for Alvarez since he was diagnosed with left wrist inflammation all the way back in late February. He's finally been cleared for game action, and the 22-year-old seems like a good bet to be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett rather than added to the major-league roster, once activated from the 60-day injured list.