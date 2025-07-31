Cortes had been on the Brewers' 60-day injured list due to a left elbow flexor strain, but he should be ready to rejoin the big leagues after completing a four-start rehab assignment and building up to 5.2 innings and 93 pitches in his most recent outing for Triple-A Nashville on July 24. However, with the Milwaukee rotation fully stocked at the big-league level and having viable starting arms on hand at the Triple-A level in right-handers Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson and Tobias Myers, Cortes was deemed an expendable piece. He'll have a better chance at earning a full-time rotation spot in San Diego, where he could step in to replace right-hander Randy Vasquez as the team's No. 5 starter. Both Vasquez and Cortes could be in danger of moving to the bullpen when Michael King (shoulder) returns from the injured list, however.