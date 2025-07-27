Nick Allen News: Contributes base hit in loss
Allen went 1-for-3 with a single in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta.
Allen picked up his 47th consecutive start Sunday, but despite enjoying a stable role, he's struggled to provide much meaningful fantasy value this season. In addition to batting just .227 on the season, Allen has been a non-factor in most of the counting categories, contributing zero home runs, six stolen bases, 25 runs and 18 RBI over 95 games. The 26-year-old probably profiles best as a utility infielder, but his excellent defense at shortstop along with the lack of appealing alternatives within the organization should be enough to keep him atop the depth chart in Atlanta.
