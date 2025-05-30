Nick Anderson News: Signs with Rockies

Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Anderson opted out of his minor-league deal with the Cardinals and will now attempt to create a role for himself within the Rockies organization. The 34-year-old righty produced a 6.20 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 20.1 innings at Triple-A Memphis and will likely need to improve upon those numbers before getting a shot to pitch in Colorado's bullpen.