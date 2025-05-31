Nick Lodolo News: Blanks Cubs in no-decision

Lodolo came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Cubs, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw shut down a dangerous Chicago offense over 94 pitches (56 strikes), but the Cincinnati offense managed just one hit on the afternoon. The quality start was Lodolo's seventh in 12 trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.10 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB through 69.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.