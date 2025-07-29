Coming off his best outing of the season, Lodolo followed it up with another impressive showing, setting a new season high with 11 strikeouts. The only blemish on the southpaw's line came via a two-run home run from Tommy Edman in the second inning, but he otherwise kept the star-studded Dodgers in check. The 26-year-old has been outstanding of late, compiling a 2.02 ERA with a stellar 53:8 K:BB across his last eight starts. Lodolo will look to maintain this dominant stretch in his next projected outing, which comes early next week against the Cubs.