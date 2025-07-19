Nick Lodolo News: Fans seven in seventh win

Lodolo (7-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings in an 8-4 victory over the Mets. He struck out seven.

It was lucky 7s all around for Lodolo to begin the second half, as he racked up 32 called or swinging strikes on 97 pitches (62 total strikes) en route to his third straight quality start and 12th of the season. The 27-year-old southpaw hasn't given up more than three runs in a start since June 11, posting a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB over his last six outings and 34.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Nationals.