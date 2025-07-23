Nick Lodolo News: Tosses first career shutout

Lodolo (8-6) earned the win against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out eight over nine scoreless innings.

Lodolo filled up the zone, throwing 76 of 105 pitches for strikes and recording nine whiffs on his curveball. It's officially the southpaw's second complete game of the season, though the first was a rain-shortened six-inning start against the Twins on June 18. He's now delivered four straight quality starts while yielding only nine earned runs over his past seven outings. Lodolo will carry a 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 112:23 K:BB across 122.2 innings into a home matchup with the Dodgers next week.