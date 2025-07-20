Nick Pivetta News: Cruises to 10th win

Pivetta (10-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Pivetta was given an early lead and ran with it, with his only blemish a solo homer in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old has now delivered four quality starts while allowing just two earned runs over his last five turns, a stretch that includes an impressive 36:6 K:BB. He'll take a 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 127:30 K:BB across 115.1 innings this season into a road matchup with the Cardinals next weekend.