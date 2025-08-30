Pivetta was steady through the early frames before serving up a two-run homer to Byron Buxton in the fifth that accounted for most of the damage against him. The long ball has been a recurring issue lately, as Pivetta has now surrendered a home run in five of his last six starts. Still, it was just the second time in the right-hander's last 12 outings that he's allowed more than two runs, a stretch in which he's posted a stellar 2.06 ERA and a 76:18 K:BB across 70 innings. Pivetta is slated to face the Rockies in his next scheduled outing.