Nick Pivetta News: Struggles with command

Pivetta did not factor in the decision during Monday's win over the Yankees. He gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over five-plus innings while striking out five.

Pivetta wasn't very effective Monday, needing 91 pitches (57 strikes) to complete five frames. Most of the damage against him came on Trent Grisham's two-run shot in the third inning. It was Pivetta's first time walking more than three batters in a start this season and he now owns a 44:12 K:BB with a stellar 2.01 ERA through seven outings. After three straight quality starts, he's failed to complete six innings in back-to-back appearances. Pivetta's next start is projected to be in Colorado this weekend.