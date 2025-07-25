Nick Pivetta News: Takes loss despite quality start

Pivetta (10-3) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings.

Pivetta turned in another strong outing, though it wasn't enough to avoid taking the loss in a low-scoring affair. The right-hander hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start since June 20 and has posted a dominant 0.96 ERA with 40 strikeouts and just eight walks over that six-start stretch. Pivetta will look to continue the hot streak in his upcoming outing, scheduled for next week against the Mets.