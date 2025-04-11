Nick Yorke News: Reinstated off IL

Yorke (shoulder) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Yorke was placed on the injured list April 6 due to right shoulder soreness, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return on a minimum stint on the IL. In the four games prior to his injury, Yorke went 5-for-15 with two walks, three doubles and one RBI.