Nico Hoerner News: Productive in win Sunday

Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox

Hoerner extended his hitting streak to five games, and he's now batting .353 in nine contests following the All-Star break. The speedy infielder has been an effective leadoff option against lefties recently, and while he batted eighth Sunday with the White Sox starting righty Grant Taylor, Hoerner still managed to make a fantasy impact. He's a reliable option in all formats, particularly due to his ability to swipe bases, as he has 19 steals this season in 22 attempts.