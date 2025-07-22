Nico Hoerner News: Runs wild in win

Hoerner went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals. He also stole two bases.

Hoerner was once again an effective leadoff hitter against a lefty, and he also continued to be aggressive on the bases. The infielder has three steals in his last three games and 19 for the season in 22 attempts. Hoerner seems to be thriving atop Chicago's lineup when given the opportunity, and his speed remains his greatest fantasy asset.