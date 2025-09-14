The infielder came up clutch for Chicago, driving in three of the team's four runs, beginning with an RBI single in the first inning to score leadoff-man Michael Busch. Hoerner later delivered the decisive blow in the seventh, lacing a two-run double that gave the Cubs a lead they wouldn't surrender. The 28-year-old has been a steady force at the plate of late, recording hits in 18 of his last 21 games, including 10 multi-hit efforts. Over that span, Hoerner is batting .354 with 10 RBI, 16 runs scored, nine doubles and four stolen bases across 91 plate appearances.