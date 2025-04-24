Niko Goodrum News: Retires from professional baseball
Goodrum retired from professional baseball Wednesday.
Goodrum had been playing with Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets organization, where he had posted a .791 OPS in 12 games this season. The 33-year-old was a career .224/.297/.383 hitter over parts of seven major-league seasons, although he had not seen extensive action at the big-league level since 2021.
Niko Goodrum
Free Agent
