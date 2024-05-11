Weekly Hitter Rankings: In Houston, Offense Isn't the Problem

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Houston Astros are one of the most disappointing teams through the first quarter of the season, but their woes have been more on the pitching ledger than hitting. This is not to say their offense is up to its usual standard, but they have the seventh highest wOBA, and are averaging the 14th most runs per game. This portends to be another strong week for Astros bats with seven games at home, starting with four facing Oakland, then an interleague tro with the Brewers.

The Boston Red Sox also line up for a big week as they project to score the most runs with four home game against the Rays, followed by a three-game weekend set in St. Louis.

Matchup wonks will want to have their righty batters on the White Sox and Mets ready to face four southpaws. Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Rays are scheduled to face seven right-handers.

As usual, the individual batter projections will be added Sunday night, along with refreshing the team rankings.

Week of May 13 - 19

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index