Weekly Hitter Rankings: In Houston, Offense Isn't the Problem

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 11, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Houston Astros are one of the most disappointing teams through the first quarter of the season, but their woes have been more on the pitching ledger than hitting. This is not to say their offense is up to its usual standard, but they have the seventh highest wOBA, and are averaging the 14th most runs per game. This portends to be another strong week for Astros bats with seven games at home, starting with four facing Oakland, then an interleague tro with the Brewers.

The Boston Red Sox also line up for a big week as they project to score the most runs with four home game against the Rays, followed by a three-game weekend set in St. Louis.

Matchup wonks will want to have their righty batters on the White Sox and Mets ready to face four southpaws. Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Rays are scheduled to face seven right-handers.

As usual, the individual batter projections will be added Sunday night, along with refreshing the team rankings.

Week of May 13 - 19

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ6246083818911711891989999
ATL61560102

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZAshcraft RGreene RAbbott L Skubal LFlaherty RMaeda R
ATLImanaga LWesneski RAssad R Musgrove RWaldron RDarvish R
BALBerrios RBassitt RKikuchi L Miller RCastillo LKirby R
BOSEflin RCivale RBradley RLittell R@Gibson R@Mikolas R@Robberse R
CHC@Lopez R@Sale L@Morton RJones RSkenes RFalter LKeller R
CHWWilliams RParker LCorbin L @Cortes L@Gil R@Rodon L
CIN@Montgomery L@Cecconi R@Pfaadt R@Paxton L@Buehler R@Knack R@Yamamoto R
CLE@Lorenzen R@Leiter R@Gray R Woods Richardson ROber RPaddack R
COL@Vasquez R@Cease R@King R @Black R@Harrison L@Hicks R
DETSanchez RWeathers LRogers L @Nelson R@Gallen R@Montgomery L
HOUStripling RSears LBido RBlackburn RPeralta RWilson RRea R
KC@Kirby R@Gilbert R@Woo R Wood LStripling RSears L
LAARobberse RGray RLynn R @Heaney L@Eovaldi R@Lorenzen R
LAD@Hicks R@Winn R@Webb RLodolo LMontas RAshcraft RGreene R
MIA@Maeda R@Olson R@Mize R Severino RMegill RManaea L
MILKeller RPriester RPerez L @Verlander R@Brown R@Blanco R
MIN Rodon LStroman RSchmidt R@McKenzie R@Allen L@Bibee R
NYMSanchez LNola R@Suarez L@Walker R@Luzardo L@Garrett L@Sanchez R
NYY @Paddack R@Lopez R@Ryan RClevinger RSoroka RFlexen R
OAK@Brown R@Blanco R@Valdez L@Javier R@Ragans L@Lugo R@Singer R
PHI@Manaea L@Butto RQuintana LScott RIrvin RGore LWilliams R
PIT@Rea R@Ross R@Gasser L@Steele L@Taillon R@Hendricks R@Imanaga L
SDBlach LQuantrill RGomber L @Fried L@Elder R@Lopez R
SEASinger RWacha RMarsh R @Means L@Kremer R@Burnes R
SFYamamoto RStone RGlasnow R Feltner RHudson RBlach L
STL@Soriano R@Detmers L@Canning R Bello RCrawford RPivetta R
TB@Crawford R@Pivetta R@Houck R@Criswell R@Gausman R@Manoah R@Berrios R
TEXBibee RLively RCarrasco R Anderson LSandoval LSoriano R
TOR@Burnes R@Bradish R@Irvin L Alexander LEflin RCivale R
WSH@Flexen R@Fedde R@Crochet L @Wheeler R@Sanchez L@Nola R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
