Nolan Jones News: Smacks third homer

Jones went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Jones went 0-for-8 with two walks and three strikes over his previous five games, though he was mostly limited to pinch-hitting duties during a stretch of four straight left-handed starters facing the Guardians. He had previously been holding down a near-everyday role to begin June, but Johnathan Rodriguez is platooning with Jones in right field now. Jones' second stint in Cleveland isn't going all that well, as he has a .212/.299/.321 slash line with three homers, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored, three stolen bases, six doubles and a triple over 178 plate appearances.