Oneil Cruz News: Busy on basepaths in win

Cruz went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old is up to an MLB-leading 33 steals on the season, moving one ahead of Tampa Bay's Jose Caballero. Five of Cruz's stolen bases have come in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's batting .367 (11-for-30) with two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI.