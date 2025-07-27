Oneil Cruz News: Drives in two runs

Cruz went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Cruz knocked an RBI single in the third inning and added an RBI double in the sixth. It was his third multi-hit performance over his last five games, and he has four extra-base hits during that span. It's been a streaky year for Cruz, but he's gone 10-for-32 (.313) since the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .221/.322/.428 with 34 extra-base hits and 44 RBI through 397 plate appearances.