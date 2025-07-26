Oneil Cruz News: Hits decisive homer in win

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cruz's 410-foot blast in the second inning proved to be the game's only offense. In eight games since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old has gone 8-for-29 with four extra-base hits, five RBI, three runs scored and five stolen bases. For the year, he's slashing .217/.318/.423 with 17 homers, 42 RBI, 52 runs scored and a major-league leading 34 steals across 393 plate appearances.