Oneil Cruz News: Swipes 30th bag

Cruz went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base Friday against the White Sox.

Cruz was out of the lineup for the final game before the All-Star break but appeared as a pinch hitter and then participated in the Home Run Derby. Accordingly, it wasn't a surprise that he was able to return to the lineup Friday, and he was one of the few bright spots in the lineup as he tallied two hits, drove in the Pirates' only run and swiped his 30th base of the season. While Cruz has been relatively unproductive across the last 30 days, he currently has a six-game hitting streak during which he has gone 8-for-19 with one home run, three RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.