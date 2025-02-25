Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows Injury: Dealing with upper-arm inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:39am

Meadows is dealing with right upper-arm inflammation and will be re-evaluated for baseball activities later this week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

He underwent testing on his biceps Monday and inflammation is the official diagnosis on the injury report, so at least there isn't any structural damage. If cleared for baseball activities later this week, he would presumably start hitting and throwing before eventually getting into Grapefruit League games.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now