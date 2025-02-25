Parker Meadows Injury: Dealing with upper-arm inflammation
Meadows is dealing with right upper-arm inflammation and will be re-evaluated for baseball activities later this week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
He underwent testing on his biceps Monday and inflammation is the official diagnosis on the injury report, so at least there isn't any structural damage. If cleared for baseball activities later this week, he would presumably start hitting and throwing before eventually getting into Grapefruit League games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now