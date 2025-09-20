Messick appeared to be on his way to notching the win, but the Twins were able to scratch across a pair of runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. It was still a very promising showing by the rookie southpaw, who racked up a season high nine strikeouts and produced an impressive 18 whiffs. Messick has shown plenty of potential overall since being called up by Cleveland, turning in a 2.08 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB over 34.2 innings. His last outing of the regular season is set to come against the division-rival Tigers.