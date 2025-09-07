Messick allowed at least one hit in every inning, though he was able to navigate through traffic, holding Tampa to a lone run on a Carson Williams solo homer. Overall, it was an encouraging bounce-back outing from Messick, after he gave up three runs on nine hits in just 3.2 innings in his last time out against the Red Sox. The rookie left-hander sports a 1.93 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through his first four major-league starts (23.1 innings). Messick's currently lined up to face the White Sox at home in his next outing.