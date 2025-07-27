Paul Skenes News: Fans nine in win

Skenes (6-8) yielded three hits and a walk over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Diamondbacks.

Skenes was his usual dominant self in Sunday's victory and turned in his second straight scoreless outing. The only real threat he faced was in the fourth inning when Arizona had runners on second and third with one out, but Skenes retired the next eight batters consecutively to end his day. He tossed 62 of 99 pitches for strikes and generated 20 whiffs, including seven with his sweeper and six with the fastball. Skenes now owns a ridiculous 1.83 ERA with a 146:32 K:BB through 133 frames. In his final eight starts before the All-Star break, he went 0-3 despite a 1.77 ERA, but has earned wins in each of his two outings since. Skenes has produced an unreal 1.28 ERA over his last 14 appearances (84.1 innings). He's lined up to start in Colorado next weekend.