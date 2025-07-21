Paul Skenes News: Fires six scoreless in win

Skenes (5-8) earned the win against the Tigers on Monday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Despite reports that his innings could be managed down the stretch, Skenes needed just 86 pitches to log his first quality start since June 19 and first win since May 28. The All-Star starter has been dominant in July, allowing just two earned runs with a stellar 27:2 K:BB over four outings. He'll carry a 1.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 137:31 K:BB across 127 innings into a home matchup with the Diamondbacks this weekend.