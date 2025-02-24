Penn Murfee News: Fans two in spring debut

Murfee (elbow) recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless inning during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rangers.

Murfee has been given a clean bill of health after recovering from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the 2024 season. He looked sharp in his spring debut, though the team will presumably monitor the right-hander closely throughout camp given his previous injury. Murfee should have a chance to earn a high-leverage role with the White Sox heading into the 2025 campaign.