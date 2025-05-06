Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Penn Murfee headshot

Penn Murfee News: Outrighted to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

The White Sox outrighted Murfee to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Murfee lost his place on the major-league roster Sunday after turning in a 7.82 ERA over 12.2 innings, and he has now also lost his 40-man spot. He'll stick with the organization as bullpen depth for the Knights, though he'd likely need to show significant improvement to get another shot in Chicago.

Penn Murfee
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now