Quinn Priester News: Earns win in bulk relief

Priester (2-2) earned the win against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks without recording a strikeout over six innings.

DL Hall tossed three scoreless frames as the opener before Priester delivered six strong innings to close out the game. It was an interesting outing for the 24-year-old, who needed just 71 pitches to go the distance and didn't issue a walk for the first time all season. However, he also generated just six whiffs and failed to record a strikeout for the first time this year. He owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 32:23 K:BB across 50.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Reds next week.