Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias News: Getting fifth start in six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Urias will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Urias will stick in the starting nine for the fifth time in six games while he's gone 5-for-18 with three doubles, three walks, one RBI and one run to begin the second half of the season. Four of those five starts have come against left-handed pitching, so the right-handed-hitting Urias may still be viewed as more of a part-time player against righties.

Ramon Urias
Baltimore Orioles
