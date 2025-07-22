Ramon Urias News: Struggling for playing time

Urias went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Cleveland.

Urias tallied his 16th multi-hit game of the season. With Baltimore's infield trio of Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg all healthy, Urias has been the odd man out lately when it comes to playing time. Urias has made just nine appearances since and including July 4, during which he's batting only .148 with two extra-base hits and no RBI over 27 at-bats.