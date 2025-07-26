Randy Arozarena News: Homer, steal in win

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Arozarena gave the Mariners their first lead with his fourth-inning solo shot, which got him to the 20-homer mark on the year. His power has come back down after an impressive stretch of 10 long balls over 14 games from June 30 to July 18, though he has gone deep twice in the last two contests. The outfielder now has a .249/.354/.471 slash line with 52 RBI, 59 runs scored and 17 steals through 103 games overall.