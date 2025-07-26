Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Randy Arozarena headshot

Randy Arozarena News: Homer, steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Arozarena gave the Mariners their first lead with his fourth-inning solo shot, which got him to the 20-homer mark on the year. His power has come back down after an impressive stretch of 10 long balls over 14 games from June 30 to July 18, though he has gone deep twice in the last two contests. The outfielder now has a .249/.354/.471 slash line with 52 RBI, 59 runs scored and 17 steals through 103 games overall.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now