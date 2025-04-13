Ranger Suarez Injury: Targeting 55 pitches in rehab start

Suarez (back) is expected to throw around four innings or 55 pitches in his next minor-league rehab start Tuesday with Low-A Clearwater, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tuesday will mark the second appearance in the minors for Suarez, who completed three scoreless innings in Thursday's rehab start with High-A Clearwater. It's unclear how much time Suarez will spend on his assignment, but fantasy managers can expect the left-hander to return from back stiffness sometime before the end of April at this point. In Suarez's stead, Taijuan Walker has thrown 10.2 scoreless innings over two starts so far this season.