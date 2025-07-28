Rich Hill News: Receiving another start

Hill is slated to start Monday's game against Atlanta at Kauffman Stadium.

The 45-year-old lefty will be making his second straight turn through the Kansas City rotation after he fared reasonably well in his Royals debut this past Tuesday, when he limited the Cubs to three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings. Though he'll need to continue delivering serviceable outings to stick around with Kansas City, Hill's path to an extended stay in the rotation appears to have gotten clearer after Kris Bubic (shoulder) recently joined Cole Ragans (shoulder) and Michael Lorenzen (oblique) on the injured list.