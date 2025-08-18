Ray was nearly untouchable until the Padres found some success in the seventh inning. However, the Giants' four-run first inning was enough to help the southpaw secure his first win since July 3 versus the Diamondbacks. Ray has recorded quality starts in four of his last eight outings, adding a 41:18 K:BB over 47.1 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 2.85 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 158:57 K:BB through 154.2 innings across 26 starts. Ray is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Brewers.