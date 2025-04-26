Fantasy Baseball
Rowdy Tellez headshot

Rowdy Tellez Injury: X-rays clean on left hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

X-rays on Tellez's left hand came back negative following Saturday's 14-0 win over the Marlins, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Tellez's left hand was hit by a pitch from Anthony Veneziano in the fourth inning of Saturday's game. Tellez initially stayed in the game but was replaced at first base by Donovan Solano at the start of the sixth frame. Clean X-rays is good news for Tellez, and he could be held out of Sunday's series finale with the Mariners slated for an off-day Monday.

Rowdy Tellez
Seattle Mariners
