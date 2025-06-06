This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

Potential postponement in Diamondbacks at Reds game. Proceed accordingly!

Despite the large slate that includes 24-of-30 MLB teams, we only have four starters priced $9k or higher. Kodai Senga is our preference of that group, even at Coors Field as the Rockies lead the league in strikeout percentage at 26.6. In his career, admittedly just 41 starts, Senga has a 0.81 HR/9 rate, so he is built to manage at Coors.

We've also highlighted Ben Brown, Bailey Ober and Colton Gordon in our optimizer, who are all value options at under $8k. Brown checks in as our top point-per-dollar option given his $1,300 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. I'm also intrigued by Gordon, as the Guardians have only scored 10 runs across their last four games combined. Note that the Athletics have yet to officially announce JP Sears, and the Blue Jays are going with opener Paxton Schultz and Eric Lauer expected in bulk relief. Spencer Schwellenbach, Will Warren, Hayden Birdsong and Lauer all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (pitchers with less than 10 IP not