MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, June 6

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 6, 2025
This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

Potential postponement in Diamondbacks at Reds game. Proceed accordingly!

Despite the large slate that includes 24-of-30 MLB teams, we only have four starters priced $9k or higher. Kodai Senga is our preference of that group, even at Coors Field as the Rockies lead the league in strikeout percentage at 26.6. In his career, admittedly just 41 starts, Senga has a 0.81 HR/9 rate, so he is built to manage at Coors.

We've also highlighted Ben Brown, Bailey Ober and Colton Gordon in our optimizer, who are all value options at under $8k. Brown checks in as our top point-per-dollar option given his $1,300 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. I'm also intrigued by Gordon, as the Guardians have only scored 10 runs across their last four games combined. Note that the Athletics have yet to officially announce JP Sears, and the Blue Jays are going with opener Paxton Schultz and Eric Lauer expected in bulk relief. Spencer Schwellenbach, Will Warren, Hayden Birdsong and Lauer all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (pitchers with less than 10 IP not

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (pitchers with less than 10 IP not included):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Tarik Skubal11120
Kodai Senga2491
Spencer Schwellenbach3789
Sonny Gray45416
Ben Brown5236
Bryce Miller613142
Seth Lugo719158
Will Warren8325
Bailey Ober9101624
Hayden Birdsong108510
Dean Kremer11161714
Nick Lodolo1291321
Colton Gordon13151013
JP Sears1420183
Eduardo Rodriguez151464
Walker Buehler16181211
Chad Patrick1761122
Eric Lauer1811712
Kyle Hendricks1921207
Davis Martin20172123
Justin Wrobleski21N/AN/A18
Logan Allen22121917
Randy Vasquez23222215
Antonio Senzatela24232319

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Mets7.818High
Orioles6.016High
Yankees5.78High
Mariners5.519High
Diamondbacks5.217Medium
Brewers5.115Low
Twins5.013Medium
Athletics5.05Medium
Royals4.911High
Astros4.89High
Reds4.87Medium
Cardinals4.72High
Tigers4.73Medium
Angels4.524Low
Braves4.310Medium
Dodgers4.24Medium
Guardians4.122Low
Blue Jays3.912Medium
Padres3.814Low
Giants3.520Low
White Sox3.523Low
Rockies3.221High
Red Sox3.21Low
Cubs2.76Low

My primary team stack targets

Orioles vs. LHP Sears (5.04 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Adley Rutschman, Coby Mayo, Ramon Urias, Jorge Mateo, Ramon Laureano

Mets vs. RHP Senzatela (7.14 ERA, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Jeff McNeil, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso

Royals vs. RHP Martin (4.46 FIP, 14.4 K%). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Jonathan India, Bobby Witt, John Rave, Drew Waters

Cardinals vs. LHP Wrobleski (career 6.13 FIP, 2.2 HR/9). Key pieces: Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Lars Nootbaar, Masyn Winn, Ivan Herrera

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

