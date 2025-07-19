Rowdy Tellez News: Powers offense in victory

Tellez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-1 win against the Tigers.

In just his second game with Texas, Tellez provided the bulk of the offense with his three-run blast to right-center field in the second inning. Though he's struggled to keep his batting average above the Mendoza Line this season, the veteran slugger has flashed plenty of power, swatting 12 home runs over 191 plate appearances, most of which came with Seattle. Tellez has started at first base in each of the Rangers' first two games coming out of the All-Star break, and he figures to be Texas' primary option at that position until Jake Burger (quadriceps) is ready to come off the injured list.