Shortly before Jake Burger's walk-off single in the 10th inning, Tellez made those heroics possible with a leadoff, game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth. It was his second home run in 16 games with the Rangers. He's managed to maintain a regular presence in the lineup against right-handers since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock in mid-July, but Tellez could see his opportunities dwindle in the coming days. The recent activation of Jake Burger from the IL crowds the team's market for 1B\/DH types, which already includes Joc Pederson. Additionally, once outfielder Evan Carter (back) is ready to come off the injured list, the domino effect will result in Josh Smith moving back to the infield.