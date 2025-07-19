Rowdy Tellez News: Starts at first base

Tellez started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 2-0 win over Detroit.

The Rangers selected Tellez's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday and plan to use him in the mix at first base, while Jake Burger (quadriceps) is on the 10-day injured list. The lefty batter could see the majority of starts there as part of a platoon with Ezequiel Duran. Burger is eligible to return July 23.